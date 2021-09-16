Man killed in broad daylight outside Vallejo diner, police say

Vallejo police are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man outside of a diner Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 1:19 p.m. in the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane, just outside Black Bear Diner.

A man died Thursday in a broad daylight Vallejo shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim in the parking lot of the diner suffering from at least one gunshot wound, authorities said.

The victim, a resident of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

From above, SkyFOX could see several police vehicles investigating the crime scene outside the diner. Several evidence markers could be seen next to a parked vehicle.

Police have not provided any suspect information or what led up to the fatal incident.

