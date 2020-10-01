Man killed in fatal shooting near San Francisco Union Square

A 21-year-old male victim has died after an altercation led to a shooting in San Francisco on Thursday.

The police department's homicide detail has taken over the investigation of the shooting near Union Square that initially left a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Police asked the public to avoid the area of Union Square shortly after the incident on Geary Boulevard and Grant Avenue.

A "wide area" of Union Square near Stockton and Geary Streets was closed off to the public.

One person was detained for questioning, but police did not offer further details.