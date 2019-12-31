Man run over outside Oakland coffee shop while trying to stop laptop thief, witnesses say

article

A man was critically injured after he tried to chase a robber who stole his laptop at a coffee shop in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened at a new Starbucks in Montclair around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mountain Boulevard and Antioch Street.

Witnesses said the victim ran after the thief and was hit by the suspect's car.

Oakland police have not provided any additional details.