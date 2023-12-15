Man says he was being chased, robbed at gunpoint before flipping car over in Oakland

A man rolled his car along Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland on Friday morning and says it happened while he was being chased.

And the trouble didn't stop there.

When his car flipped on its roof, it also appears to have taken out a streetlight across the street from Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Police and fire crews arrived and the man is overheard saying he was chased by four cars.

He also told police at least one of the people from one of those vehicles robbed him at gunpoint after he flipped his car.

KTVU reached out to police for more information.