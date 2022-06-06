Man shot in San Jose suffers non-life threatening injuries

article

San Jose police are at the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. near Clyde L. Fischer Middle School at the 1600 block of Hopkins Drive, police said. One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Skyfox flew over and could see a police presence outside Hillview Branch Library.

Traffic on Hopkins Drive will be impacted as police investigate. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police have not said what the circumstances of the shooting were. There was no indication any arrests have been made. There was no suspect information available.