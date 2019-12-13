Man shot to death in San Jose near tamale shop; 32nd homicide of year

Several people were detained on Friday after a man was killed near a tamale shop San Jose.

The shooting was reported about 2 a.m. at Florence Avenue and White Road, police said.

"I heard six shots and a woman screaming," neighbor James Kubon said. He was fast asleep before the gunfire erupted.

Maria Pena, who works at The Tamale Factory on South White Road, said she was making tamales when she heard the gunshots. "We started closing the door, locking the doors, making sure everyone was OK," she said. A homeless man came to the door and told her about the body. She then called police.

San Jose police spokeswoman Gina Tepoortan would not say exactly how many were detained at a home nearby the shop, adding however that there were both men and women being questioned. She said that there was "some type of argument" between the man and other people. "So we are looking into that and trying to determine the circumstances surrounding this homicide."

This is the 32nd homicide of of the year in San Jose, police said.