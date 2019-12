A man was killed Friday morning in San Jose as police surrounded a neighborhood looking for whomever pulled the trigger.

The shooting was reported about 2 a.m. at Florence Avenue and White Road, police said.

"I heard six shots and a woman screaming," neighbor James Kubon said. He was fast asleep before the gunfire erupted.

No motive was immediately given.

This is the 32nd homicide of of the year in San Jose, police said.