Man stabbed to death in Pacifica, woman injured

A man was stabbed to death and a woman injured early Thursday morning in Pacifica and the police said they are still looking for the suspect.

Pacifica police initially were called out to a home about 7:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Naomi Avenue after someone called about domestic violence.

When they got there, the officers found the man and woman, both of whom had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and the man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The suspect fled on foot, police said.

But police added that there was no threat to the public, without being specific about why.

Nearby elementary and high schools were put on temporary lockdown.

Residents reported hearing sirens from multiple agencies.

In addition to several patrol cars, there was a forensics van and a coroner at the scene. Yellow tape crisscrossed the driveway in front of the home on a small, residential street.

Anyone with information should call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.