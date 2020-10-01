Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Union Square shooting

San Francisco police are are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Thursday.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Police asked the public to avoid the area of Union Square shortly after the incident on Geary Boulevard and Grant Avenue.

A "wide area" of Union Square near Stockton and Geary Streets was closed off to the public.

One person was detained for questioning, but police did not offer further details.

If you have to travel through the area, expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.

