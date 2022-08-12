Man, teen arrested in fatal shooting of food delivery driver in Oakland

Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man and a teen for their roles in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Oakland last month.

The Oakland Police Department said officers arrested Major Willis and an unidentified teen on Tuesday in connection with the homicide of Patrick Kon Woo Fung on the morning of July 17.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Willis with murder and attempted carjacking.

Authorities are still searching for a getaway driver and an additional passenger who was inside the suspect vehicle when the homicide occurred.

"Mr. Fung was senselessly and violently attacked while doing his job. His death has rocked the Little Saigon community," said District Attorney Nancy O’Malley. "Our hearts and condolences go out to his family, friends and community."

The brazen shooting happened on July 17 at around 11 a.m. near the intersection of E. 22nd Street and 13th Avenue. Prosecutors said Fung, 52, was waiting in his car, about to deliver an Uber Eats order when he was approached by two people.

Authorities said the two suspects ordered Fung out of his car. When he did not get out, one of the suspects fired a gun, striking Fung.

Fung died at the scene.

The suspects ran to an awaiting dark-colored SUV that was parked around the corner.

Fung's family said his cellphone and wallet were still at the scene after the shooting.

Investigators found the getaway vehicle in San Francisco the day after the fatal shooting.

Loved ones said Fung delivered food on weekends to make extra money and worked fulltime at a warehouse.