Man with burns detained near site of American Canyon fire, sheriff says

A 26-year-old man with burns has been detained by authorities in connection with a 150-acre grass fire in American Canyon, authorities said.

A burning stone car from Vallejo was found near the start of the Newell Fire, the Napa County sheriff's department told KTVU.

Arson investigators from Cal Fire will review what started the blaze on Newell Drive, the sheriff's office also said.

Authorities briefly issued evacuation warnings for the east side of American Canyon before fire crews got a handle on the blaze. The Napa County sheriff lifted that warning at 8:15 p.m. but said that American Canyon Road remains closed.

People living in the American Canyon and Vallejo areas tweeted video of flames engulfing a hillside just before sundown. The firefight continued as night fell and as of 8:05 p.m., the fire on Newell Drive and Silver Oak stopped forward progress at 150 acres. Cal Fire said that firefighters had the fire 50% contained around 9 p.m.

American Canyon Road will remain closed from I-80 to Newell Road.









Oakland Fire Department tweeted it was receiving reports from residents who could smell smoke in the city as well as Berkeley and parts of Contra Costa Counties. The smell of smoke was in the air at KTVU studios in Jack London Square in downtown Oakland on Monday night as well.

High winds around the Bay Area had prompted an elevated risk of fires and the smoke seems to have been carried miles across the East Bay before crews were able to stop the fire's progress.