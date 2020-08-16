Mandatory evacuations ordered in Contra Costa County Deer Fire following change in fire activity

article

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all addresses on Morgan Territory Rd and Marsh Creek Rd from Round Valley northwest to Deer Valley.

The order comes as crews report a change in fire behavior. Crews ask that you please evacuate these areas now.

The complex of four vegetation fires in the Round Valley Regional Preserve area on the northeast slope of Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County was reported to have burned about 400 acres, Cal Fire said Sunday night.

There fires, believed to have been ignited by lightning strikes early Sunday, were said to be about four miles southwest of Brentwood and south of March Creek Road, firefighters said.

Fire crews from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District have also helped fight these fires. Neither injuries nor damaged structures have been reported.