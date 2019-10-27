Mandatory evacuations ordered in Martinez due to quick-moving wildfire

article

Officials from Contra Costa County Fire have ordered residents near a Martinez vegetation fire to evacuate immedately. Residents in the yellow zone (see above photo) are being told to leave now.

The fire is burning on Alhambra Ave and Forrest Way. As of 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the fire was reported to be 50-acres in size.

The fire began shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. There's no word yet what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

