Mandatory evacuations underway due to wildfire in Sonoma County

Mandatory evacuations are being ordered due to a wildfire in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon.

In reference to Wildfire 13-4, the area that needs to evacuate immediately is south of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, north of Austin Creek Recreational Area, west of the intersection of Mill Creek Road at Puccioni Road and East of the Cedars.

If you're in the area, you must leave now, officials with Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management said at around 3:45 p.m.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office tweeted a new evacuation order for the 11-16 Fire in the Meyers Grade Road area:

"Meyers Grade Road to the Sonoma Coast, South of Fort Ross Road and north of the Intersection of Meyers Grade Road at Highway 1."

If you are in that area you should leave now.

The heatwave has unleased a number of large fires around the Bay Area. Firefighters in Napa County are battling the Hennessey and Gamble fires that led to mandatory evacuations. The Marsh Fire near Sunol and the Deer Fire in Contra Costa County are some of the other large wildifres in the area.

The governor has declared a statewide emergency due to the fires and the extreme temperatures.