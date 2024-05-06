Manhunt for suspect forces Antioch neighborhood to shelter in place

article

An Antioch neighborhood was ordered to shelter in place on Monday afternoon as police officers searched for a wanted suspect.

Police said shortly before 2 p.m. that officers were scouring the area of Gentrytown Drive, Jefferson Way, and Monroe and Madison Courts for the suspect.

The wanted man is 28-year-old Carlos Palacios. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. Authorities have not disclosed the reason they are searching for Palacios.

Officers told residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place and lock all doors and windows.

Residents were advised to refrain from using the phone and to only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

Anyone who spots Palacios or sees suspicious behavior should contact Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.