March fire near Sunol scorches more than 1,700 acres

A group of fires near the Sunol Regional Wilderness and the Calaveras Reservoir have burned more than 1,700 acres and still had zero containment Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The Marsh Fire, which broke out Sunday, is northeast of Milpitas in Santa Clara County. Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department, Cal Fire and departments in Oakland, Fremont and Livermore-Pleasanton have been on the firelines battling the blaze.

As of 8:25 a.m. Monday, 1,775 acres had been burned, according to Cal Fire. Authorities believe weekend lightning strikes sparked the fires, which were first reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the reservoir.

The fires forced the evacuation of about 10 homes along Welch Creek Road, located about four miles southeast of Sunol and one mile north of the Little Yosemite Trail area. Updated information about wildfires across the state can be found on the Cal Fire website here.