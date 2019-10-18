Marin Co. sheriff investigating first homicide of the year near China Camp State Park

article

Marin County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Friday that the death near China Camp State Park is being investigated as the first homicide of the year.

The body of a Latino male between the age of 20 and 30 was found earlier in the morning with no identification on his body.

Sheriff's officials and California Highway Patrol were initially investigating a possible fatal medical emergency when their communications center received a call at around 8 a.m. They responded to Miwok Meadows at 1400 N. San pedro Road in San Rafael.

The man's body was discovered off the roadway.

Because the area is under the jurisdiction of California State Parks, the sheriff's office was asked to take the lead on the investigation.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to park visitors.

North San Pedro Road was closed in both directions.