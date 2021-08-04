Marin County considers making staff school vaccinations mandatory

article

Marin County health and education leaders on Wednesday are set to discuss whether COVID vaccines should be mandatory for all school employees.

The discussion in an afternoon online forum come just a day after a California lawmaker called on the Legislature to look into making this happen statewide.

Since state and federal government workers will soon be required to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, Sen. Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) also says it should be the same for public school teachers and staff.

"We're hearing from other parents and we want that safety and security," Becker said at a news conference on Tuesday. "Even if 85 to 90% percent are already vaccinated, what if your kid is interacting with the other 10% who are not? Let's put our kids, first."

Megan Bacigalupi of Open Schools California said her group supports the idea.

"Individually myself, and Open Schools California, we have come out in support of teacher and staff mandates for vaccines," she said. "In some districts, San Jose was the first, and we certainly support that."

Children under the age of 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated yet.

California Public Health officials say everyone, students and staff, must wear masks indoors, when school starts this fall.

Still, that worries at least one Oakland special education teacher. And Adarene Hoag's concern comes as the teachers union is set to vote on a tentative agreement with the district over reopening on Monday.

"This is a full reopening, with no social distancing, masks only required inside, not outside," Hoag said. "There's no real way, and teachers and parents know this, that students can be kept safe at school."

The California Teacher's Association told KTVU that they "support the growing number of school districts who have worked in concert with educators and local unions to develop robust testing and vaccine verification policies."

But the statewide teachers union stopped short of saying they support the idea of a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.

