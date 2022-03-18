Explosive devices, materials found in Pleasant Hill; homes evacuated, shelter-in-place ordered

article

Explosives and materials for making explosives were found in Pleasant Hill Friday, police confirm. A shelter-in-place has been ordered and about 20 apartment units have been evacuated as a result.

A Pleasant Hill police spokesperson said at 3 p.m., they went to a home on a search warrant for a vandalism case at the 300 block of Longbrook Way. A 27-year-old man was taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, police found the materials and called Walnut Creek bomb squad and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. A bomb specialist from the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also on hand. Police say as of 7 p.m., the scene is not yet secure.

Hazmat units were called in, according to Contra Costa Fire. Those units were cleared. Ellinwood Apartments are affected by the evacuations, but the shelter-in-place has a wider perimeter.

This is a breaking news story. We will update you as we learn more details.