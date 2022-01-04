Emergency declaration for San Francisco's Tenderloin being reconsidered

San Francisco supervisors said Tuesday they will reconsider the approval they gave to Mayor London Breed's ‘state of emergency' in the Tenderloin.

Last month, the board voted overwhelmingly to approve the emergency declaration which addresses the overdose epidemic.

But Supervisor Aaron Peskin was away on vacation and missed the vote, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Because of the missed vote, supervisors will decide whether to hold another hearing on the matter and whether to affirm or withdraw their support.

If they withdraw support, the city will have to rethink the plan to open a homeless service center intended to help people who are living on the streets and abusing drugs.

The emergency declaration would waive permit rules to speed up the opening of the service center.

Breed and city leaders said the overdose crisis in the Tenderloin exploded during COVID. Dealers and users come from around the region to the neighborhood to peddle and buy powerful drugs.

