Mayor London Breed to announce proposed San Francisco city budget

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is announcing the proposed city budget for fiscal years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

Breed is expected to annouce cuts to police funding and will divert the funds to the Black community.

In a statement sent to KTVU before Breed's 11:30 a.m. announcement, the San Francisco Sheriff pushed back at Breed's proposals.

"The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Mayor’s Office to reduce our budget and redirect funds to support and address historic inequities in San Francisco’s Black community. We need responsible redirection that still allows us to continue our work to interrupt the cycle of incarceration caused by the underfunding of education, youth development and economic opportunities. We are hopeful that this increased awareness and commitment will make a genuine difference and remove barriers to progress, especially for justice-involved people who seek successful reentry." said San Francisco sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

