Mayor to announce decision on Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Wednesday said she plans to announce a decision about Police Chief LeRonn Armstrong, who has been under fire for how he handled two misconduct investigations into one of his sergeants.

Thao will make the announcement at a 4 p.m. news conference.

Thao placed Armstrong on paid administrative leave on Jan. 19, following a probe by an outside law firm into how OPD's Internal Affairs department conducted two investigations into Sgt. Michael Chung.

The outside investigators from the law firm, Clarence Dyer and Cohen, recommended a sustained finding of "gross dereliction of duty" for Armstrong, and also found him "not credible," when he said he didn't know the particulars of the internal inquiries into Chung.

Armstrong has maintained that the investigations criticizing him were "baseless" and "unsupported."

The focus on the chief began with two allegations of misconduct by Chung.

Oakland Police Sgt. Michael Chung has been placed on administrative leave in April 2022. He is speaking here at a news conference on drones.

In March 2021, Chung ripped the bumper off his neighbor's Mercedes in San Francisco and then left the scene, the outside investigation found. The city of Oakland only learned about it when the neighbor filed an insurance claim with the city.

Capt. Wilson Lau told a subordinate to water down the report into Chung, finding that he was part of a "preventable" collision, instead of a hit-and-run that caused $14,000 in damage, the investigation found.

Armstrong signed off on this report without reading it and Chung received counseling and training.

Nearly a year after the hit and run, Chung fired a gun in an elevator in a police department building, didn't come forward for a week to admit what he'd done and by that time, had dumped the shell casings into the bay.

He intimated to a lieutenant that he wanted to die by suicide. An investigation into what happened was thwarted, the outside investigation found. Clarence Dyer and Cohen investigators also didn't believe Chung's suicide story.

Chung has been on administrative leave since April 2022.

In one of their reports, the Clarence Dyer and Cohen firm wrote that they felt that Armstrong displayed a "lack of attention to internal processes that should have been laser-sharp and focused on an investigation involving a pattern of criminal misconduct," the report continued.

Under Armstrong, the report added, there is a "problem with the tone at the top – at least when it comes to the department’s commitment to policing itself."

Armstrong has disputed the negative findings in the report.

In an interview with KTVU on Monday, Armstrong stressed that he has reformed the police department more than any other chief.

"History has shown, I've held people accountable," the chief said. "I don't give special treatment."

This latest Oakland police saga highlights the agency’s revolving door of chiefs, an embarrassment to the department and the community.

Armstrong is the department's 12th chief since 2009.