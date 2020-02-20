McClymonds High School closed after contaminated groundwater found
article
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - School district officials announced the closure of a high school in West Oakland after a toxic substance was found in the groundwater.
Authorities with the Oakland Unified School District said they are closing McClymonds High School on Thursday and students may not return until sometime next week.
Officials said students didn't consume the contaminated groundwater and the school was closed out of an abundance of caution.
