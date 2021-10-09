MCSO: Deputy on life support, will donate organs after being beaten by suspect

A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy remains on life support but will not survive after being assaulted while taking a suspect with felony warrants into custody, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said during a news conference Monday that deputies responded on Oct. 9 to reports of a suspicious person. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, identified as Clinton Robert Hurley.

Deputies later found Hurley and took him into custody.

Deputy Juan Ruiz transported Hurley to an MCSO substation in Avondale near Van Buren and Dysart Roads, brought him into the holding area, and "as is standard processing protocol, he removed his handcuffs and attempted to put him in one of the holding cells," Sheriff Penzone said.

"It was at that time that he was initially passive resistant and turned on the deputy and the fight ensued," Penzone said.

During the fight, Deputy Ruiz tried to call for backup on his radio, but he was beaten unconscious by Hurley, Penzone said.

Deputy Ruiz was found by another deputy and he was rushed to the hospital where he was placed on life support, surrounded by loved ones. Sheriff Penzone said Deputy Ruiz never regained consciousness and his organs will be donated. He was a three-year veteran of the department.

MCSO Deputy Juan Miguel Ruiz

Following the assault on Deputy Ruiz, MCSO said Hurley stole his police SUV, fled the scene and then carjacked another person.

Hurley was found hours later after being involved in a shootout with a homeowner in Tonopah when he was struck by a bullet. The homeowner was someone he knew and they reportedly had a history of conflict.

Hurley was hospitalized in stable condition, according to Sheriff Penzone. He had been released from the Dept. of Corrections last December and had been in custody for sexual offenses against children.

Clinton Robert Hurley

"During a time when men and women in law enforcement face scrutiny, sometimes demonization, or expected to be perfect and underappreciated – but a scumbag piece of (expletive) out of the Department of Corrections can put him on life support when he comes to work every day in uniform to keep this community safe," Penzone said.

"So now the question is, what is this community willing to do to make sure that this suspect goes back to prison or somewhere else for the actions against this deputy?" he added. "Because this is not a singular issue."

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Scenes from deputy assault case captured in exclusive video

Watch full press conferences (Viewer discretion is advised):

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: