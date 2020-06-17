Memorial service for slain Santa Cruz County sheriff's sergeant

A memorial service will be held Wednesday morning for the Santa Cruz County sheriff's sergeant killed in an ambush attack this month.

The service for Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller begins at 7:45 a.m. at Cabrillo College in Aptos. It will be open to the public and live-streamed.

He was killed in the line of duty on June 6 in Ben Lomond.

The 14-year veteran was responding to a report of a suspicious van with bomb-making materials.

He and other deputies followed the vehicle to a home in Ben Lomond, and when they arrived, they came under attack with gunfire and improvised explosives.

A 32-year-old Air Force sergeant, Steven Carillo, was charged Tuesday for Gutzweiler's death, and wounding four others.

The Department of Justice says that gunman was part of an extremist, right-wing group that targets law enforcement officers.

Gutzwiller was 38 years old, and was the father of one child. His wife is pregnant with their second child.