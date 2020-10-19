Meteorologists warn of new fire weather watch for North Bay

A fire weather watch is in effect for the North Bay mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is from 11 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday because of dry conditions and gusty, offshore winds.

The National Weather Service said that the weather, along with California's dry grass and vegetation, will result in an increased risk of new wildfires.

Meteorologists said gusty offshore winds and very dry conditions are becoming increasingly likely through the next week or more and they warned that "heightened vigilance across fire-prone regions is encouraged."