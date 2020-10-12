Milpitas: Armed, dangerous homicide suspect at large following shooting

article

A homicide suspect is at large Monday following a shooting

Saturday that left a woman dead, Milpitas police said.

Kevin Gitmed, 35, of Gilroy, is a suspect in the shooting that

killed a 40-year-old San Jose woman. Police said people should consider Gitmed armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Kevin Gitmed. Photo courtesy Milpitas police.

The victim's name was not being released yet by the Santa Clara

County medical examiner's office, but she was located late Saturday in the first block of Ranch Drive.

She died later at a hospital, according to police. The victim and

Gitmed knew each other, and the shooting was not a random act, police said.

Gitmed is described as white, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 250 pounds

with blonde hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his hands, arms and chest, according to police. A warrant has been issued for Gitmed's arrest.

Anyone with information about where Gitmed is or anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling the crime tip

hotline (408) 586-2500 or through the Police Department's website at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.