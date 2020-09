article

A few folks in the East Bay reported feeling an overnight jolt.

The USGS said a magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck a little more than a mile south, southeast of Crockett in Contra Costa County at 12:17 a.m. Saturday.

Although there were no immediate reports of any injuries, some people went onto the USGS website and report feeling the shaking as far north as the Vallejo area, and as far east as Concord.