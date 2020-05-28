Missing: 13-year-old boy last seen swimming in Sonoma County river, authorities say

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday night in Sonoma County.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, Diego Rivas was last seen swimming in a river in the area of Canyon 1 Road in Rio Nido at around 10:30 p.m.

The teen is described as a Hispanic male, 5'02" tall and weighs 85 to 100 pounds.

Sheriff's deputies urge anyone who locates Rivas to call 911 or (707) 565-2121.