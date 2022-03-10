Missing Black transgender woman found, #FindIsa search called off, friends say

article

A missing Black transgender woman who friends said had been missing after she was possibly abducted from Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco has been found, friends told KTVU on Thursday.

A friend named Liza said that Isa Dessalines, 20, was found and that the viral #FindIsa campaign to find her had been called off.

"We found her," she told KTVU in an early morning text.

No other details were immediately available.

Police did not immediately confirm the account.

MORE: Friends launch viral #FindIsa campaign to find Black transgender woman

Friends had been looking for her since early Tuesday when they said they heard over the phone that a man was telling her to shut up and possibly putting her in a car. Later that day, her phone turned on and they saw she was moving on an Oakland freeway, they said. She called friends briefly to say she had jumped out of the car and was confused. They hadn't heard from her since and were sick with worry.

How she was found and what happened to her was not immediately clear.