Missing Hayward woman may have been spotted on doorbell surveillance video

A Hayward woman who has been missing for more than 2 months, may have just been spotted by a doorbell surveillance camera.

The footage is giving her friends renewed hope they will find her safe.

Hayward Police told KTVU's Amber Lee that someone recently turned in the doorbell video that may help them in their investigation.

Friends of Elaine Young-Igie say this video helps them focus their search.

Her friends gathered in Union City on Friday, to put up posters to find Young-Igie, where she may have been sighted at a condominium complex on Paloma Court at Dyer Street.

Friends say the 67-year-old has been missing since May 19, when she wandered away from a board and care facility in Hayward.

Advertisement

"If that were me, I would hope to God that somebody cares enough to try to put it out there to find her," said Velda Goe, Young-Igie's friend.

Hayward Police told them a resident gave them doorbell video, which shows a woman thought to be Young-Igie, wearing her trademark hoop earrings, knocking on the door of a home Tuesday at 3 a.m..

"When i saw that video it broke my heart in 17 different directions because she didn't look like herself, said Goe. "She's in a desparate way."

Goe said the video saddens her but gives her reason for a renewed search.

Friends say they are optimistic they will find her with help from the public.

"That's why we want to hurry up and search as fast as possible," said George Cooper, Young-Igie's friend.

Goe said her friend went on a downward spiral after suffering three traumatic losses in a span of six year: her home to a predatory lender, her daughter was killed by random gun violence, and Goe's boyfriend died from cancer.

"She's college-educated, but she has dementia," said Goe. "She's a senior and she walked away from her boarding home."

Young-Igie is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

According to her friends, she is an avid hiker and in good shape, but her memory loss has led her to wander off before, but never for this long.

She did have some situations where she would go to the store and she would get lost, but the police were always able to find her," said Patricia Richardson, Young-Igie's friend.

Hayward Police are treaing the disappearance as a case of a missing adult who is at-risk.

Authorities say it does not appear she has a cellphone, nor has there been any activity on her bank cards.

Friends say they want her to know they are waiting for her safe return. "We've known you all these years," said Goe. "It doesn't matter what has happened, we're still for you."