Missing Petaluma boy, mother flew to Maui, sheriff's office says

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening said a missing 9-year-old Petaluma area boy and his mother flew from Oakland to Maui on Monday.

Santiago Barros' father reported him missing 7 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday and was believed to be with his mother Autumn Stone, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Maui law enforcement agencies are searching for the boy and his mother, according to the sheriff's office.

