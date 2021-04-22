Missing: Police searching for 10-year-old girl out of Pleasant Hill

Police in Pleasant Hill are asking for help in locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the young girl named Emma was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near her home in the area of Vessing and Geary roads.

Emma is described as being 4’9" and 80 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray camouflage joggers and a gray long sleeve shirt.

Anyone who locates the girl is urged to call 911.