MLB Lockout: Here's what you should know as games are canceled through April 14

As the Major League Baseball lockout continues, it is having an impact on regular season games, as the league has announced the cancellation of all games through April 13.

Here's what you should know about the situation, as it stands now.

Weren't there other games that were already canceled?

Yes.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has previously announced he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 game.

What about spring training?

With the Cactus League, spring training was supposed to start on Feb. 26. The Grapefruit League was also supposed to start on the same date, according to their website.

On the Cactus League website, it still states, as of the afternoon of March 1, that spring training games would start no earlier than March 5.

Why is there a lockout?

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired, and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.

Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994. Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage, but they have been accelerating toward a clash for more than two years.

"We believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a letter to fans. "We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the players’ association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive."

An agreement was also not made during Feb. 1's negotiations between the league and the players association.

What was the union demanding?

Initially, the union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy and veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youth, especially among clubs tearing down their rosters to rebuild.

"As players we see major problems with it," New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer said of the 2016 agreement. "First and foremost, we see a competition problem and how teams are behaving because of certain rules that are within that, and adjustments have to be made because of that in order to bring out the competition."

The union was seeking changes to the league's eligibility for free agency. Players currently need six years of MLB service time to satisfy that requirement.

Players were hoping to see that threshold lowered, allowing them to become free agents while younger and more valuable. They also wanted to see a designated hitter (DH) added to National League rosters, which players hope will secure a job for a veteran.

The Associated Press had reported the players also wanted to see the league’s luxury tax threshold raised from $210 million to $245 million, allowing teams to take on a higher payroll without a financial penalty. It’s part of their desire to see an increase in competition and a decrease in tanking.

Management, intent on preserving salary restraints gained in recent decades, rejected the union’s requests for what teams regarded as significant alterations to the sport’s economic structure.

What was the management offering?

In January 2022, it was reported that the MLB didn’t budge on free-agent eligibility or the luxury tax threshold. Team owners haven’t come anywhere near that number — offering $214 million instead.

However, both sides aren’t as far on other issues. Owners have offered to extend the DH to National League squads, and negotiators in both camps have been open to an NBA-style draft lottery, which would disincentivize tanking.

Owners would cap the lottery at the top three picks, but the players would cap it at eight.

Are there negotiations going on between management and the players?

On March 9, the Associated press reported that negotiators for the locked-out players have made counter-offers, but theres still a gap left between players and management.

Players dropped their threshold for the luxury tax to $232 million this year, rising to $235 million in 2023, $240 million in 2024 and $245 million in 2025 and $250 million in 2026.

The union had been at $238 million to $263 million in its previous proposal of a week earlier and was within 2.5% of management’s starting figure of $230 million in Tuesday’s proposal. Players were within 3.2% of MLB’s $242 million for 2026.

Management’s desire for an additional fourth tax threshold at $60 million above the first threshold is among the contentious points remaining.

Players dropped to $65 million from $80 million for their proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players, a day after MLB raised its offer from $30 million to $40 million. The union is asking for $5 million annual increases, while management’s offer is the same for all five years.

The union dropped its proposed minimum salary to $710,000 from $725,000, a figure rising to $780,000 by 2026. Management is at $700,000 this year, rising to $770,000. The union’s proposals on the tax threshold and bonus pool were first reported by The Athletic.

How will a shorter season affect players?

While it appears there is no chance opening day could take place as originally scheduled, MLB told the union that Tuesday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a modified 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time needed to reach free agency for players.

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

What are players doing in the meantime?

In the Phoenix area, dozens of locked-out players are still on the field, training together.

"I started last week, and it was five or six, then word got out," said Austin Slater with the San Francisco Giants. "Today, it’s gotta be close to 30 of the guys."

The players were playing at Legacy Sports Complex in Mesa.

"It’s been great to talk with these guys and get to know them and discuss what’s going on, and most importantly, work out," said Patrick Wisdom with the Chicago Cubs. "For me, just to be outside and throw some balls across the diamond."

Slater said players are prepared to get back in the game, whenever that may happen.

"Guys are ready, but guys are treating this as still the off-season work. Whether it be the first week of spring training in your club facility or out here, the work is going to be about the same. So guys are preparing," said Slater.

How is lockout affecting Arizona businesses?

According to an economic impact study by Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business, Spring Training provide an influx of more than $640 million into the local economy in 2018.

As the lockout continues, businesses in Arizona are missing out on potential revenue.

"It hurts the bottom line," said George Gebran, one of the partners with U.S. Egg.

Gebran said they usually have a huge influx of baseball fans, especially at a Scottsdale location that is located next to the stadium. The lockout changed all that.

"The big difference is the staffing right now," said Gebran. "We have six servers on the floor. Typically all March, we'd have nine servers. We have two bussers. We should have three. I've got four cooks back there, and I should have seven on a typical March."

Meanwhile, the owners of Willies Taco Joint and Crown Public House say they are ready for fans to came pouring back to Downtown Phoenix with a thirst for baseball, beer and bar food.

"We had a rough couple of years because of the pandemic," said Jason Bell with Crown Public House.

"We do want everyone to come down. It's a big time of year that we hire people for. It gets money flowing. It gets people coming out," said Hunter Katen with Willies Taco Joint.

The lack of games and fans at Chase Field will hurt a lot of people’s bottom line, as restaurant workers lose out on dollars when there are no baseball crowds eating and leaving tips.

"Everyone that comes down makes a difference for all of us," said Katen. "Waves of people come down, and we just haven't been seeing that lately."

Bell, meanwhile, is holding out hope that an agreement is made soon, but he says he is preparing for the possibility of no deals being made.

"I'm going to be checking the calendar more often on what Phoenix has for conventions," said Bell. "We also have [St. Patrick's Day] coming up, which will be good too."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

