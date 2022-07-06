Expand / Collapse search

Monkeypox cases in California double in past week

By KTVU Staff
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco taking proactive measures against monkeypox, a disease that is seldom deadly

An infectious disease expert says monkeypox is seldom deadly, but is a disease that needs to be addressed, not feared. San Francisco's health department says they've tracked 16 cases of the virus so far. Vaccines are already developed.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The number of monkeypox cases in California and San Francisco has more than doubled over the past week. 

California had reported 111 monkeypox cases as of Tuesday, up from 40 the week before, according to the CDC

In San Francisco alone, 24 new confirmed or suspected cases were reported Tuesday by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 40, health officials said. 

One of the confirmed patients attended Afterglow event, a San Francisco pride party organized by Comfort and Joy, event organizers announced on Facebook Sunday. 

San Francisco health officials told KTVU that they do not have data that tracks to this specific event and have urged community members to avoid stigmatizing a particular group or person from monkeypox. 

Bay Area health authorities are trying to get more doses of the vaccine for monkeypox and offer them to people at risk of becoming infected. 