Monkeypox cases in California double in past week

The number of monkeypox cases in California and San Francisco has more than doubled over the past week.

California had reported 111 monkeypox cases as of Tuesday, up from 40 the week before, according to the CDC.

In San Francisco alone, 24 new confirmed or suspected cases were reported Tuesday by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 40, health officials said.

One of the confirmed patients attended Afterglow event, a San Francisco pride party organized by Comfort and Joy, event organizers announced on Facebook Sunday.

San Francisco health officials told KTVU that they do not have data that tracks to this specific event and have urged community members to avoid stigmatizing a particular group or person from monkeypox.

Bay Area health authorities are trying to get more doses of the vaccine for monkeypox and offer them to people at risk of becoming infected.