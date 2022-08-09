Moneypox vaccinations in San Francisco kick into high gear as more doses become available

Monkeypox vaccinations in Sn Francisco shifted into high gear. The city distributed approximately 10,000 doses it received from the federal government.

"Too many people are suffering in our communities," said a speaker to monkeypox advocates. "They are begging for relief."

As of Tuesday, the city reported 472 cases of monkeypox; 1,300 cases statewide. Vaccine seekers were lined up around the block at San Francisco General Hospital Tuesday morning, to get the shot. 10,000 doses of the vaccine just arrived so, the wait will likely be worth it for everyone waiting, but no one knows how long the supply will last as the week wears on.

"I'm a little worried. I have to go into work later this morning. I told my manager 'hey, I'm getting my vaccine in the morning but I didn't know the line would be this long,'" said vaccine seeker Chris Leechock.

"It kind of came out of nowhere. So, I'm glad they're doing something now to get a lot of doses. This is my first attempt to get a shot so, here we are." Said another vaccine seeker.

Because the vaccine can help prevent illness, priority is given to men who've not received their first dose, if they say they've had sex with multiple other men in the last two weeks. Experts say there are two things potential patients can curb the spread, including self-restraint.

"Understand what they're doing, what they can do to prevent getting infected, and that we can hopefully get vaccines in their arms to prevent them from getting the disease," said UC Berkeley infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg.

"I'm just glad that we live where we do so we can get the vaccine now or at least many of us, hopefully, more very soon," said Darin Allan who stood last in line.

In Sacramento, the Senate Select Committee On Monkeypox Oversight met and said "Over 1300 cases here in California. About 2% of those are hospitalized and we have seen our first few pediatric cases and our first few female cases."

Many testifying said due to strict rules and red tape, treating patients takes far too long. "He has to spend, two hours filling out paperwork and jumping through hoops with the CDC, to get permission to give these pills to the person suffering that could take days," said committee chairman Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco.

Officials say the state of California has received about 109,000 doses of the vaccine. The Monkeypox Clinic at SF General will be open every day this week from 8 a.m. through noon.