More restaurants, movie theaters and gyms could open in Bay Area

More Bay Area counties are expected to move into the less-restrictive red tier on Tuesday, as COVID cases continue to drop.

Alameda County health officials have already let some of the people in their community know that they expect to officially shift to this tier.

Under the state's guidelines, in order to bump up from the most restrictive purple tier, to red, counties have to have fewer than 7 new cases of COVID, for every 100,000 residents. And the positivity rate must be under 8 percent.

Alameda County's numbers already appear to be at that point. Contra Costa County, Solano, Sonoma counties may be at that threshold too.

When they do reach the red tier:

Restaurants could seat people indoors, at 25% capacity

Retail and shopping centers could allow 50% capacity

Museums and aquariums could open at 25% capacity

Movie theaters and fitness centers could open at 10% percent capacity

Advertisement

Shifting to the red tier also paves the way for more public schools to reopen - especially middle and high schools.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco, Napa and Santa Clara, Marin, and San Mateo counties have already reached the red tier.