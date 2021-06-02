More than 2 dozen Oakland police officers disciplined after tear gas launched at George Floyd protests

More than two dozen officers have been disciplined in light of last summer's George Floyd protests, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told KTVU on Wednesday.

She said most of the violations stemmed from the youth-led rally held on June 1, 2020, in front of Oakland Technical High School.

About 1,000 people had broken off from that rally and marched in front of police headquarters downtown.

Then Deputy Chief LeRonne Armstrong told the public that officers felt they had to deploy tear gas and launch less-than-lethal bullets at the crowd because some people were "preparing Molotov cocktails." He also said there were no young people or elderly in the crowd.

To date, there has been no evidence produced of these explosives and dozens of witnesses, who include teenagers to seniors, have disputed the violent nature of that evening when the tear gas was deployed 15 minutes before curfew.

And yet this narrative has persisted, without explanation or apology, for one year.

Armstrong, now the chief of police, is expected to share more details of the discipline later on Wednesday.

"I expect him to be as transparent as the law allows," Schaaf said. "Oaklanders deserve no less."

When pressed, however, Schaaf acknowledged that "the law will probably prevent him from identifying them by name."

The law SB 1421 mandates the public release of information, including officers' names, when they cause great bodily injury. Several people have said they were injured on that night with pellets and toxic chemicals. But it remains to be seen how the city attorney will interpret the extent of those injuries, which have been detailed in at least two federal lawsuits.

A new police transparency law by State Sen. Nancy Skinner, SB 16, would require the release of all use of force records regardless of injuries.

Schaaf said the chief should, however, identify the exact number of officers disciplined and their exact violations, as well as the policy changes he is putting into place.

One of those changes, she said, will be to ensure officers don't have to work such a long period of time.

When the tear gas was deployed following the youth rally, most officers had been working consecutive nights since May 29, an indisputably violent night in Oakland when fires were set, Molotov cocktails were thrown and a federal agent was killed by a member of the far-right Boogaloo movement.

"We are going to be changing policy to ensuring officers won't be allowed to work such a long period under such intense circumstances," she said. "Those were hectic, crazy days in Oakland."

Schaaf commended the chief for conducting an intensive re-training of officers, even before the investigations into their actions were completed.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU.

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU.