More than 250,000 people without power across the Bay Area

Strong winds across the Bay Area have left 258,304 residents without power on Tuesday evening, according to PG&E.

PG&E sent the following power outage breakdown to KTVU. This is their 6 p.m. update:

San Francisco-- 787

The Peninsula-- 53,958

North Bay-- 7,000

East Bay-- 68,196

South Bay-- 128,363

PG&E has not said what exactly has caused the outages. They did not say when power may be restored, although those efforts are underway.

The latest atmospheric river knocked down trees and power lines and closed multiple major freeways.

A high wind warning is in effect for much of the Bay Area until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

