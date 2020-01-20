Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old boy

article

A 3-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the park at about 4:13 p.m. in the 26700 block of Portola Parkway.

The child suffered injuries to the neck as a result of the attack, according to the Orange County Fire Authority who said the family of six was walking in the park with the 3-year-old in front of his father when the feline came out of nowhere and grabbed the child by the neck.

The father threw a backpack at the mountain lion, at which point the animal dropped the child in lieu of the backpack and jumped up a tree, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities confirmed the child was released from the hospital Monday night.

The park was evacuated as park officials monitored the mountain lion in the tree. California Fish and Game officials responded to the scene. At about 5:30 p.m., officials on scene confirmed the mountain lion had been killed.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.