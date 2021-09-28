Expand / Collapse search

Mountain lion sighting in Daly City backyard; authorities trying to capture

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Daly City
KTVU FOX 2
article

DALY CITY, Calif. - Daly City police on Tuesday said authorities are trying to capture a mountain lion that was spotted in the backyard of someone's home.

The police department tweeted out a picture of the big cat just before 7 a.m. in the 4100 block of Callan Boulevard. The photo showed the mountain lion lying down on a backyard patio. 

However, by 8 a.m., authorities had not yet caught the mountain lion. They were going to send up a drone with heat detection to find it as well as conduct a ground search. 

The Fire Department said it was trying to get the Department of Fish and Game to respond.