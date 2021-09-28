Mountain lion sighting in Daly City backyard; authorities trying to capture

article

Daly City police on Tuesday said authorities are trying to capture a mountain lion that was spotted in the backyard of someone's home.

The police department tweeted out a picture of the big cat just before 7 a.m. in the 4100 block of Callan Boulevard. The photo showed the mountain lion lying down on a backyard patio.

However, by 8 a.m., authorities had not yet caught the mountain lion. They were going to send up a drone with heat detection to find it as well as conduct a ground search.

The Fire Department said it was trying to get the Department of Fish and Game to respond.