Mountain View police seek mother who may have taken baby without consent

Mountain View police detectives on Wednesday said they are looking to find a 5-month-old baby girl after her mother allegedly took her from an apartment without the father’s permission.

In a news release, police said that they arrived to a home on Tuesday about 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of California Street. According to the father of the baby, Aitana, the mother did not state where she was going or who she was with, though witnesses described her driving away with a tall, heavyset man also in her SUV.

The mother, identified as 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, was last seen leaving in a newer, white compact SUV with dark-tinted rear windows.

Police said that a few days ago, Ramirez made "concerning statements about her own wellbeing" that could potentially put her and her child’s health in jeopardy.

Detectives believe Ramirez may be in the San Bernardino County area or headed out of state, possibly to Texas, where she may have family.

Ramirez is described as a Latina woman with light brown or blonde hair, brown eyes, and is traveling with a large amount of luggage. She was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt with jeans.

Aitana has dark, curly, short hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She is about 30 inches long and about 18 pounds.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of baby Aitana or Lara Ramirez can submit information to a non-emergency line at 650-903-6344. If you see baby Aitana or Lara Ramirez, call 9-1-1 immediately.