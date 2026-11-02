Multiple deaths in Monterey County; Moss Landing beach closed: sheriff

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The Brief The Monterey County Sheriff said that there are "multiple fatalities and casualties" that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday and they are currently on scene. A fire chief said his crews treated two gunshot victims who died and one injured person. Moss Landing State Beach has been closed during the investigation. The sheriff also did not say what happened, other than to add there is "no active threat to the Moss Landing Community at this time." Evidence at the scene showed red party cups on the beach.



The Monterey County Sheriff said that there are "multiple fatalities and casualties" that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday and they are currently on scene. Meanwhile, a fire chief said his crews treated two gunshot victims who died on scene and one injured person was taken to the hospital.

Visual evidence at the beach showed investigators scouring the beach littered with red, plastic party cups.

Multiple deaths

What we know:

The sheriff said they were called out to Jetty Road in Moss Landing, a small coastal area that sits along State Route 1, about halfway between Monterey and Santa Cruz.

Moss Landing State Beach and Jetty Road were closed during the investigation, and aerial footage showed dozens of investigators scouring the area and placing evidence markers along the beach.

Jetty Road branches off Highway 1 just north of the Elkhorn Slough bridge.

Details not revealed

What we don't know:

The sheriff was not specific about how many people died, or were injured.

The sheriff also did not say what happened, other than to add there is "no active threat to the Moss Landing Community at this time."

However, the North County Fire Protection Chief Jess Cortez said when his crews arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds to the chest and one person with minor injuries.

Both gunshot victims were pronounced dead on the scene, which cleared about 2:40 a.m., Cortez said. The injured person was taken to the hospital.

SkyFox flew overhead and aerial footage offered a glimpse at what investigators were looking at, including a cordoned-off Porta Potty and colorful debris, including red party cups, scattered on the beach.

Crime scene investigators place evidence markers at Moss Landing State Beach after multiple people were killed. Nov. 2, 2026

Debris is scattered at Moss Landing State Beach after multiple people died. Nov. 2, 2026

A Porta Potty is cordoned off at Moss Landing State Beach. Nov. 2, 2026

Investigators comb Moss Landing State Beach after multiple deaths were reported on Nov. 2, 2026