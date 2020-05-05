Mutant coronavirus strain may be more contagious, scientists say

Scientists have discovered a new strain of the novel coronavirus that they believe is more contagious than the versions spread in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory have identified at least 14 mutations of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which causes the COVID-19 disease. The virus first orginated in Wuhan, China.

Scientists said a new strain, called D614G, is of urgent concern with how quickly it migrated.

It first appeared in Europe in early February, before spreading to the United States and Canada, becoming the most dominant strain across the world by mid-March.

“D614G is increasing in frequency at an alarming rate, indicating a fitness advantage relative to the original Wuhan strain that enables more rapid spread,” researchers write.

According to the Times, the mutation affects the spikes on the coronavirus which allows it to enter human respiraroty cells.

The adaptation of the virus’ spikes presents a challenge for a possible vaccine which may not be effective for these new mutations.

Advertisement

Scientists said it's unclear if the virus will wane off as the weather warms up and humidity increases, but the lack of pre-existing immunity and its high transmissibility are indicators that it may not.

"The story is worrying, as we see a mutated form of the virus very rapidly emerging, and over the month of March becoming the dominant pandemic form," study leader Bette Korber wrote in a Facebook post. "When viruses with this mutation enter a population, they rapidly begin to take over the local epidemic, thus they are more transmissible."