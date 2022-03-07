Mystery surrounds death of USF student found dead in Tesla

An investigation continues in Fresno County where the body of a missing college student was found.



The Sheriff's Office said the body of 21-year-old Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old student at the University of San Francisco, was found Saturday night in a rented 2020 Tesla Model 3 just outside of Los Banos.

The car was overturned in a ravine, according to the California Highway Patrol.

MORE: Katie Meyer's memorial planned on soccer field she used to play

Liang left on road trip to Irvine on Feb 28, but then lost touch with family who reported him missing, his brother wrote in an Instagram post.

His brother described the "erratic nature" of Christopher Liang's trip, along with the fact that the young man had some mental health issues.

His brother wrote that he was "terrified and heartbroken" and regularly posted updates of concern, asking people for help to locate Christopher.

The Tesla had been offline, as had his phone and social media accounts, making it impossible to track him, his brother wrote.

Advertisement





