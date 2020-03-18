Napa County orders residents to shelter-in-place starting Friday

Napa County residents were ordered on Wednesday to shelter-in-place starting Friday, March 20 at 12 a.m. in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The county's public health officer is joining the majority of Bay Area counties that issued a similar order this week. The Napa County order will remain in place through April 7 unless it is extended or suspended.

Residents can go to grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies and conduct other "essential activities" per the order

"Those who are sick should self-isolate, if possible, from others they live with," according to the order.

Essential activities allowed under this order include:

-Obtaining necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family, household members, and pets, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such as food, pet food, and any other household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

-Engaging in outdoor activity, provided that individuals comply with social distancing requirements, such as walking, hiking, biking, or running.

Performing work providing essential products and services at an essential business.

Caring for a family member or pet in another household.



Per the shelter-at-home order, “essential businesses” include, but are not limited to:

Advertisement

Healthcare operations and “essential infrastructure;”

Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores,

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;

Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities;

Banks and related financial institutions.