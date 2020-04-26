Napa County sheriff identifies man shot and killed by police

article

A deputy fatally shot a burglary suspect in the City of Napa Friday afternoon, a Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

Napa Police Department officers were investigating a robbery in Napa that occurred around 2:10 p.m., sheriff's office spokesman Henry Wofford said.

Napa police broadcast a description of the suspect's vehicle, which was spotted on state Highway 29 near state Highway 221, Wofford said.

After a pursuit, a sheriff's deputy stopped the suspect's vehicle by the Napa County Airport at 2030 Airport Road and shots were fired. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Wofford said.

The suspect has been identified as Brandan Reid Nylander, a 24 year old Napa resident.

Nylander was suspected of stealing ammunition from the Walmart located on Lincoln Avenue in Napa.

The Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the Napa County District Attorney's Office, is investigating the shooting.

Advertisement

At 2:54 p.m. Friday, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said on Nixle there was police activity on Airport Boulevard west of Airport Road and asked people to avoid the airport area.

Wofford said no other information about the incident was available Friday evening.