Napa highway shooting, carjacking may be linked

The Napa County Sheriff said its major crimes task force is investigating an early Friday morning shooting, which may also be connected to a carjacking.

The shooting was reported at 6:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Highway 221. The sheriff's office did not state if anyone was hurt.

Eight minutes later, authorities said a carjacking was reported in downtown near Clay and Franklin streets.

And just before the shooting, residents had called in to report a reckless driver in the area of the shooting.

It's not exactly clear if all these incidents are related or if deputies are looking for one person or more.

Anyone with information please call (707)253-4458.

