Neighbors shaken after hours-long standoff in Brentwood

A domestic disturbance in a Brentwood neighborhood triggered an hours-long standoff that ended early Tuesday.

Neighbors said that a man was holding his girlfriend at gunpoint while police tried to negotiate with the suspect. A SWAT team also responded to the scene.

Neighbors expressed concerns that the suspect would harm the woman during the standoff, which started Monday night and lasted 12 hours, before concluding early Tuesday morning.

Adrain Orozco, the victim's son, witnessed the confrontation and managed to evacuate. He shared that the suspect had been violent in the past towards the victim.

"This is not the first time it has happened; he's put his hands on my mom before, multiple times. He's also held her at gunpoint before as well, this is honestly nothing new to us," said Orozco.

Authorities have not disclosed how the situation concluded or whether the armed man was apprehended. Additionally, details about the victim have not been provided by authorities.