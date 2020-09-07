New evacuation orders and warnings for Sonoma County wildfire

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and warnings on Monday night for the resurgent Wallbridge Fire.

Residents in Zone 2E4:were ordered to leave immediately. The zone covers south of Mill Creek Road, north of Sweetwater Springs Road, west of Westside Road and east of Palmer Creek Road. This area is near Healdsburg.

The warning covers Zone 1D5, which reaches north of the Russian River, east of Armstrong Woods Road, west of Westside Road and south of Sweetwater Springs Road. This zone is near Guerneville.

The Wallbridge Fire is one of the fires included in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has torched 375,209 acres. The fire was 91% contained on Monday evening, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters had made significant gains against the LNU fire, but the record-setting heat over Labor Day weekend and strong winds led authorities to issue a red flag warning for increased fire danger.

The last remaining evacuation orders for the LNU Lightning Complex had only recently been lifted, allowing residents to return home to towns like Rio Nido.